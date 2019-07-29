OBIT: Mrs. Donna Nicely Maples

Former Carthage resident Mrs. Donna Nicely Maples died peacefully at her sister’s home in the Blaine Community of Knoxville at 4 a.m. Saturday morning July 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Maples was 61.

Memorial services were conducted from the Bridges Funeral Home on Rutledge Pike in in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon July 27th at 2 p.m.

Born Donna Jean Nicely in Knoxville on October 23, 1957 she was one of six children of the late Mark Nicely who died October 14, 1999 at the age of 66 and Sylvia Juanita Taylor Nicely who died January 3, 1990 at the age of 56.

Two sisters preceded her in death, Shelia Gail Nicely who died December 22, 2013 at the age of 51 and Anita Gay “Buggy” Nicely who died at the age of 10 on November 17, 1976 and two brothers, Ronald Nicely who died in 2005 and Steven Allen “Steve” Nicely who died at the age of 61 on January 6, 2014.

She was retired as a Certified Nursing Assistant with more than thirty years of practice throughout East Tennessee.

Survivors include her son, Mark Green of Alexandria, three grandchildren, Dylan Lay, Gabriel Lane and Jazzy Turner; a great-granddaughter, Novalee Price; sister, Sherry Nicely Joyce and husband Ernie of Blaine, Tennessee, sister-in-law, Vicki Sircy Nicely of the Tanglewood Community.

