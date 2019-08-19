OBIT: Mrs. Brenda Williams

Mrs. Brenda Williams, of Woodbury, died at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage early Sunday morning August 11, 2019.

The funeral services were conducted on Wednesday morning August 14th from the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Mitchell and Bro. Rannie Phillips officiating. Burial was in the Prater Cemetery in Cannon County.

Mrs. Williams was one of seven children and was born Brenda Joyce Farless in Cannon County on July 13, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Luther and Evelyn Hensley Farless.

Three siblings preceded her in death, Linda Farless Gunter, Paula Farless Byrd and Gary Farless.

Also preceding her in death was a son, Rusty Farless.

At the age of 13 she was saved and in June of 1963 was baptized into the full fellowship of the Dillon Street Baptist Church and at the time of her death had moved her membership to the Centerhill Baptist Church.

For the most of her life she did what she loved, waitressing and taking care of family.

She adored her family and cherished each moment spent with her church family.

Surviving are her two sons, Scottie Underwood of Ohio and Jeff Underwood of Woodbury; three grandchildren, Cameron Adams and wife Keelea, Karina Adams, and Calia Adams; three great-grandchildren, Cruz Adam, Kenden Koler, and Weston Koler; two sisters, Lois Davis and Husband Jim of the Pleasant Shade Community, Susan Parker and husband Jerry of Shelbyville; brother, William Farless of Auburntown.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Williams family.

