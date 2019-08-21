OBIT: Billy Mann “Bill” Piper

Billy Mann “Bill” Piper, 86 of Cookeville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Bill was born February 5, 1933, in Pleasant Shade, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Robert E. Lee Piper and the late Bessie (Sloan) Piper.

Bill was a Tennessee Tech and University of Tennessee graduate.

Bill is survived by: Daughter: Brenna Piper.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by Wife, Billie Piper; Son, William Lee Piper.

A Gathering with friends and family for Bill Piper will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Crest Lawn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made toThe Major Michael Shipley Spay/Neuter Clinic P O box 995 Cookeville TN 38503

