OBIT: Mr. Mitchell Hall Cox, Jr.

Mr. Mitchell Hall Cox, Jr., age 78 of Hartsville, TN passed away Sunday morning, August 18, 2019 at his home.

Preceded in death by: Parents, Mitchell Cox Sr. & Lena Mai Cox, Sisters, Mary Neal Thompson & Geraldene Bond, Brothers, J.C. “Slick” Cox & James Thomas Cox.

Survived by: Wife, Martha Jean Cox-Hartsville, TN, 2 Sons, Mike (Faye) Cox-Dixon Springs, TN, Derrick (Jennifer Ann) Cox-Carthage, TN, Daughter, Michelle (Jerry) Harville-Hartsville, TN, 11 Grandchildren, Joey Cox, Tricia (Michael) Gravens, Joshua Warren, Ashley Farley, Brandy (Clint) Hayes, Kayla (Pete) Scruggs, Kelsey Cox, Zacry Cox, Matt (Kasie) Harville, Eleni (Brandon) Giles & Josh Jackson, 10 Great Grandchildren, Khloie Cox, Jake McKinney, Lillian Giles, Dalton Watts, Kasie Hayes, Jacob Scruggs, Brayden Scruggs, Izah Carver, Haleigh Gravens & Livi Gravens, Great Great Grandchild, Sophia Carver, Sister, Shirley (John) Bowser-Midland, CA.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 3 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 conducted by Bro. Anthony Dixon.

Interment Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Haley’s Hearts Foundation or Team Reagan.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www. anthonyfhhartsville.com.