OBIT: Juanita Barrett Barber

Juanita Barrett Barber passed away on August 27, 2019 in a Chattanooga area health care facility.

Until 2015 she always lived within a 75 mile radius of her birthplace. Juanita was raised on a family farm in Smith County’s New Middleton community. The farm was in the Barrett family for more than 100 years.

As a young woman, Juanita moved to Nashville where she graduated from a business school and worked in several secretarial positions. After WWII, she married Durward Huff Barber of Murfreesboro. For 30 years, they resided in Donelson where Juanita was a homemaker and active in that community. In later years, Juanita resided in Old Hickory, Hermitage, Mt. Juliet, and Chattanooga.

The Barber home was known as a place where all were welcome and could find home cooked meals, great desserts, laughter, and beautiful handmade clothing. In later years, she enjoyed traveling with her friends from First Baptist Church, Donelson; and she faithfully visited church members who were no longer able to travel or attend church.

Survivors include daughter, Wanda Barber Hicks, Chattanooga, and granddaughter, Mary Catherine Hicks, Atlanta. Juanita was preceded in death by Durward Barber in 1982, an infant twin daughter, and parents, Josh E. Barrett and Ethel F. Barrett of Smith County.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Rutland Place in Mt. Juliet and the staff at Elmcroft on Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga for providing amazing care for Juanita during recent years.

Memorial gifts may be made to the New Middleton Baptist Church, 493 New Middleton Highway, Gordonsville, TN 38563; First Baptist Church, Donelson, 2526 Lebanon Road, Nashville, TN 37214; or another favorite charity.

Burial was Friday, August 30, 2019 at nine -thirty in the morning in Woodlawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life service followed at eleven o’clock in Woodlawn’s Dignity Hall with a gathering of friends and family beginning at ten o’clock.

