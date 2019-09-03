OBIT: Mr. James “Smokey” Sanders

Mr. James “Smokey” Sanders, age 86, of the Ballinger Road Community, died Sunday afternoon, September 1, at St. Thomas West in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Martha Sanders; 3 sons, Wayne Sanders and wife Natalie of Murfreesboro, Tony Sanders of Mt. Juliet, Jeremy Sanders and wife Amanda of Hogans Creek; step-daughter, Nancy Davis and husband Michael of Lebanon; brother, Floyd Sanders and wife Betty of Hendersonville; 7 grandchildren, Amber Bay, Tabitha Sanders, Josh Sanders, Chris Sanders and wife Angie, Cara Vaughn and husband Brad, Paige Smith, Eli Davis; 8 great-grandchildren; foster sister, Alline Proffitt Smith of the Lock 7 Community.

Mr. Sanders is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday morning, September 6, at 11:00 AM. Pastor Randy Teat and Bro. Eddie Teston will officiate. Interment with Full Military Honors in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Josh Sanders, Chris Sanders, Keith Proffitt, Michael Davis, Kenneth Craighead, Taylor Boyd.

A Masonic Chapel Service will be conducted on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM by the Carthage Benevolent Lodge #14 F&AM.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Shriner Burn Hospital.

Sanderson of Carthage