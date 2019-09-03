OWLS LEAVE NO DOUBT

The 2019 installment of the Smith County High Owls and the Gordonsville High Tigers football rivalry featured a monumental and dominating performance from the Black-and-Gold clad Owls as they registered a 49-20 victory over the Big Blue at Turney Ford Field last Friday night.

The 49 points were the most scored by a Smith Co. squad against a Gordonsville team since the 1948 season.

“I am extremely proud in the effort,” said Smith Co. head coach Scott Murray “I am disappointed in some of the things we did. We are still doing some sloppy things on the field. We are never truly satisfied but I am proud of the way they played — their fight and determination. Especially, against a cross-town rival. It gets heated at times and it is tough to keep focus sometimes but they did a good job.”

READ MUCH MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER SPORTS!