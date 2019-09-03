TBI CONTINUE INVESTIGATION INTO BODY FOUND IN LANCASTER

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) probe into the death of a Smyrna man discovered in the Lancaster community in June continues.

The victim, Cameron Wilson, 19, was discovered laying beside the railroad tracks off Seabowisha Lane on a Sunday morning by a man going fishing.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jack Bare, the investigation, to this point, indicates Wilson’s death occurred in Davidson County and the victim was transported to Smith County.

Since the discovery, Wilson’s death has been investigated as a homicide by the TBI.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!