OBIT: Mr. Raymond Lackey

Mr. Raymond Lackey, age 36, of the Russell Hill Community, died Monday afternoon, September 2, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Angel Washer Lackey; mother, Glenda Lackey of McMinnville; father and mother -in-law, Bobby and Jada Sutton Washer of Defeated Creek; 2 sisters, Diane Ferrell and husband Gary of McMinnville, Ruby Lackey of Manchester; 2 brothers, John Lackey of McMinnville, Lonnie (Bucky) Lackey of McMinnville; brother and sister-in-law, Joey Washer and wife Stephanie of South Carthage; 6 nephews, 1 niece.

Mr. Lackey is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, September 5, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jackie Dillehay will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Damien Bradley, Gary Ferrell, Derrick Ferrell, Bill Elliott, Nathan Crowder, Jonathan Evans, Anthony Murphy, Donnie Pippin.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to assist with funeral expenses or to the American Diabetic Association.

Sanderson of Carthage