OBIT: Mrs. Doris White

Mrs. Doris White, age 86, of New Middleton, died Wednesday morning, September 4, at her home. She is survived by: daughters, Tina Brown and husband Rusty of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Kim Winfree and husband Ricky of Carthage, Penny White Baumann and husband John of Hermitage; granddaughter, Chesleigh Winfree Fields and husband Jared of Knoxville; brother, Jimmy Spangler and wife Virginia of Oak Ridge; great- granddaughter, Averie Bryn Fields.

Mrs. White is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, September 5 at 3:00 PM. Bro. Mark Stinnett and Bro. B. J. Thomason will officiate. Interment in the Gordonsville Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers are: Paul Donald Pope, Greg Carson, Danny Baker, Luke Stinnett, Eric Stinnett, Stephen Long, Jimmy Winfree, David Scudder, David Landreth.

Visitation will be on Thursday only from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the New Middleton Baptist Church.

