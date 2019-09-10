OBIT: Mr. James Richard Carter

Mr. James Richard Carter, age 61, of Stonewall, TN, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home.

James was born on September 5, 1958, son of Geraldine Cummings Carter and the late Hosea Carter, Sr. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Hosea Carter, Jr, and Paul Wallace Carter. After graduating Gordonsville High School in 1974, James spent time in the Army.

James was a man who loved his family and was always there to help in any situation. He loved sports, especially football and basketball. James had a good heart and always said what was on his mind. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Carter is survived by Two Step-Daughters; Tiamera Sadler of Carthage, TN, and Tierra Sadler of Carthage, TN. Mother; Geraldine Cummings Carter of Stonewall, TN. Four Brothers; Herbert F. Carter of Detroit, MI, Ronald (Carolyn) Carter of Stonewall, TN, Donald Carter of Stonewall, TN, and Dwight (Elizabeth) Carter of Stonewall, TN. Three very close nephews; Christian, Elijah, and Antonia Carter. One very close niece; Brooklyn Carter. Other close nephews; Clifton, Maurice, and Preston Carter. Three close nieces; Stacey Maynard, Leslie Williams, and Kimberly Carter. Aunts; Eunice Shockley of Sparta, TN, and Earline Martin of Greensboro, NC. A host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Carter are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 3PM. Interment will follow in the Ballard’s Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 1PM until service time at 3PM.

