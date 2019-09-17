OBIT: Joshua Vaughn Barnett

Joshua Vaughn Barnett, age 31, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Josh was born May 28, 1988 in Nashville, son of the late Terry Vaughn Barnett and Tonya Woodard Vantrease. He was a 2006 graduate of Lebanon High School. Josh worked for Houndstooth Grooming and Boarding and Dillon Cabinet Shop.

Josh was an avid kayaker and loved all things outdoors: camping, hiking, fish

-ing, and water sports.

Josh often said he wanted to live life simple. But in life he was anything but simple – he had an audacious, full of life personality. He was a daredevil. Josh told jokes, laughed a lot, and was always so funny. He was mischievous and was a prankster. Josh loved his music loud and scary movies. He was a helping hand to all who knew him. He lived his life big and he will be greatly missed.

Josh is survived by aunts, Tammie M. Crawford and husband, Roger, of Pigeon Roost, and Missy Brown of Brush Creek’ cousins, Jay Russell and Emily Shivers, Chealsea (Michael) Sherrill, Hailey Crawford (Luke) Pierce, and Raven Brown (Shane) Fuson; second cousins, Kainan Sherrill, Beckett Sherrill, Carson Fuson, and Evie Fuson; special friend, Harley Jones of Lebanon.

Celebration of Life services are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3PM until 5PM.

The family requests to please come and share your memories of Josh. He would have loved for you to come as you are – no formality – outdoor clothing, flip flops, boots, and shorts.

