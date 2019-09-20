OBIT: Michael Sean Carroll

Michael Sean Carroll, age 47, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.

Michael was born November 5, 1971. He was a lover of poetry, which he wrote. He was known by many as someone who could fix anything. He was a good friend to many and well loved by family, friends, and coworkers.

His beloved grandmother, Mayme Johnson, and his father, Terry Lee Carroll, preceded Michael in death. Michael is survived by brother, Charlie Carroll, sister, Christy (Jeremy) Smith, stepmother, Bettie Carroll, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 4 to 6 pm at Immanuel Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. There will be a short message given by Brother Dave Brown at 5:30.

The family requests everyone who knew Michael to please come and share your memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for final expenses.