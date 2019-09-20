OBIT: Mrs. Doris White Glover

Mrs. Doris White Glover, age 89, of South Carthage, died Tuesday morning, September 17, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: sons, Roger Glover and wife Genia of Springfield, Ronnie Glover of South Carthage; grandson, Randy Glover and wife Kristie of South Carthage; great-grandson, Taylor Glover and great-granddaughter , Ashlyn Glover both of Carthage; sister, Melba Bush of Maggart.

Mrs. Glover is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday morning, September 20, at 11:00 AM. Bro. Scott Ezell and Bro. Clay Tincher will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: John A. Bush Jr., John Taylor Bush, Michael Huff, Allen Huff, Roger Grisham, Ronnie Scudder.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

