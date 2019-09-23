OBIT: Mrs. Pearl O’Saile

Mrs. Pearl O’Saile, a homemaker of Hartsville, died at 9:17 p.m. Thursday evening September 19, 2019 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin at the age of 86.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. from the Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville with Bro. Landey Presley officiating. Burial followed in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Born Pearl Windowline Givens in the Brooks Bend Community of Jackson County, she was the oldest of five children of the late James Harvey “Jim” Givens who died December 21, 1973 at the age of 69 and Ruby Betella Thompson Givens who died July 3, 1991 at the age of 80.

She was preceded in death by two siblings, Brenda Kathleen Givens Shephard who died December 23, 2014 at the age of 63 and Will T. Givens who died November 12, 2007 at the age of 72.

Mrs. O’Saile was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lee O’Saile who died December 2, 2004 at the age of 81.

Surviving are two daughters, Shelia Vetetoe of Cross Plians, Jackie Brewer and husband Kevin of Hartsville; son, Charles Lee O’Saile Jr. and wife Vicky of Hartsville; sister, Jewel Givens Madewell and husband Willard of the Enigma Community; Clifton “Clip” Givens and wife Ethel of the Kempville Community; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the O’Saile family.

