OBIT: Mrs. Pauline Holland

Mrs. Pauline Holland of the Bagdad Community died at the age of 77 at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning September 22, 2019 at her Salt Lick Creek Road home surrounded by her loving family. She was pronounced deceased at 9:02 a.m. by Caris Hospice of Cookeville.

1 p.m. funeral services were conducted from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home by her son-in-law, Eld. Jeff Burton on Tuesday afternoon September 24th. Burial followed in the Holland Family Cemetery in the Bagdad Community.

Mrs. Holland was born Pauline Jones in the Flynns Lick Community and was the eighth of ten children born to the late Ben Hooper Jones who died at the age of 91 on April 18, 2005 and Anna Ruth Brown Jones who died at the age of 79 on February 2, 1989.

Six siblings preceded her in death, a brother who died at birth on November 3, 1932, Huston Jones who died in a farming accident on August 29, 1957 at the age of 11, William Kelly Jones who died December 10, 2002 at the age of 55, Charles Edward Jones who died November 12, 1991 at the age of 52, Mildred Jones Dennis who died August 21, 2018 at the age of 84 and Maudine Jones Gore who died at the age of 23 on April 2, 1961.

At the home of Robert Fox in Gainesboro on November 7, 1959, she was united in marriage to Bagdad Community native Lillard Patrick Holland.

Mrs. Holland attended Jackson County Central High School and her life work career was at the Carthage Shirt Corporation where she was employed until the closure in 1993.

She was a member of the Smith Memorial Methodist Church but for many years had attended the Bagdad Church of Christ, which was nearer her home.

Mrs. Holland loved tending her flowers and especially enjoyed her Iris garden.

Surviving in addition to her husband of almost sixty years are their four children, David Holland and wife Faye of the Difficult Community, Denise Holland Massey and husband Jim of the Hiwassie Community, Lesa Holland Burton and husband Jeff of the Gladdice Community, Eddie Holland and wife Candi of the Bagdad Community; three surviving brothers, Larry Jones and wife Kathy of the Flynns Lick Community, Troy Jones and wife Ruth of the McCoinsville Community, Hubert Jones of Gainesboro; ten grandchildren, Aiden Holland of Pleasant Shade, Joey Massey and wife Kayla of Pikeville, Jonathan Holland and wife Chelsea of Baxter, Brittany Massey of Cookeville, Heather Holland of Nashville, Brooklyn Gervalino and husband David of Pikeville, Brenna Holland of Murfreesboro, Candace Wilsford and husband B. J. of the Blooming Springs Community, Kristin Marshall and husband Todd and Emily Stacey and husband Timmy all of Gainesboro; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Rosie Jones both of Gainesboro, Margie Forkum of the Tanglewood Community, Louise and Reba Holland both of the Bagdad Community; brother-in-law, Hulon Holland and wife Jean of the Defeated Creek Community.

The Holland family requests memorials to the Holland Cemetery Mowing Fund.

