OBIT: Mr. Jeff Carver

Mr. Jeff Carver, age 59, of Riddleton, died Monday afternoon, October 7, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: mother, Henrietta Carver of Riddleton; 5 sisters, Beverly Means and husband Aaron of Charlotte, NC, Barbara Sales of Hermitage, Becky Cameron and husband Willie of Nashville, Bridget Weir and husband Ray of Lascassas, Tina Kittrell and husband Kendall of Cookeville; 2 brothers, Jimmie Carver of Riddleton, Keith Carver and wife Nicole of Atlanta; 4 children, Kenecia Sullivan of Murfreesboro, Samantha Carver Harris of Pulaski, Chris Carver and wife Sarah of Riddleton, Shawn Carver of Defeated Creek; 4 grandchildren, Kayleah Neal, Kayden Harris, Kyler Harris, Malia Campbell.

Mr. Carver is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, October 10, at 3:00 PM. Rev. Tony Clemons will officiate. Interment in the Rockvale Cemetery in Riddleton. Serving as pallbearers are: Randall Carver, Bronson Harris, Kenneth McFadden, Willie Cameron, Ricky Smith, Clifton Carter, Calvin Timberlake, William Timberlake.

Visitation will begin Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM and on Thursday from 2:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

