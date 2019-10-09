OBIT: Mrs. Margie Darline Cole

Mrs. Margie Darline Cole, age 74 of Lancaster, TN, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Mrs. Cole was born on November 7, 1944 in Roswell, New Mexico a daughter of the late Thomas E. Melton and Frankie Lee. She married William Harold “Bill” Cole on June 10, 1961 and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2011. Mrs. Cole was also preceded in death by Son; Timothy Ray Cole, Daughter; Tammie Rebecca Gould, and ten siblings. She had worked at KFC/Taco Bell in Gordonsville, TN.

Mrs. Cole is survived by Son; William D. “Darryl” (Cathie) Cole of Waynesboro, TN. Grandchildren; Jennifer Cole, Tim Cole, Drustin Cole, and David Gould. Brother; Tommy (Willma) Melton. Sister; Norma Carey. Sister-in-Law; Mary (Jim) Banks. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Cole are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 3PM.

The family requests attendees to the service wear purple, as it was Margie’s favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Cole’s memory be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

