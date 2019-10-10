OBIT: Mrs. Kathleen Perrigo Lankford

Mrs. Kathleen Perrigo Lankford, age 85, of South Carthage, died Wednesday afternoon, October 9, at Smith County Health and Rehabilitation. She is survived by: 2 children, Denise Lankford Locke of Tanglewood and Kendall Lankford and wife Traci of South Carthage; grandchildren, Morgan Locke and wife Leslie of Hartsville, Andrew Locke and wife Rachel of Cookeville and Kendra Locke of Carthage; great grandchildren, Emma, Bryant, Brody and Colton Locke.

Mrs. Lankford is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Saturday norning, October 12, at 11:00 am with Eld. Junior Dickerson officiating. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers: Janson McClanahan, Morgan Locke, Andrew Locke, Chris McClanahan, Richard McClanahan, Tim Tisdale, Jimmy Lankford and Ronnie Lankford.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

The family has requested memorials to Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund.

