OBIT: Mr. Ronald Brooks

Mr. Ronald Brooks, age 80, of Russell Hill, died Thursday morning, October 10, at Sumner Regional in Gallatin. He is survived by: 3 children, Ronnie Brooks and wife Valerie of Russell Hill, Regina Carmack of Drapers Cross Roads, Teresa Bean and husband Tracy of Russell Hill; 2 sisters, Ruby Thompson of Lafayette, Melba Rich and husband Joe of Pleasant Shade; brother, Roy Brooks of Russell Hill; 6 grandchildren, Lee Carmack, Jessie Bean and wife Karla, Cody Carmack, Katelyn Bean, Randy Brooks, Robby Brooks; 4 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Brooks is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, October 13, at 3:00 PM. Eld. Jason Goad and Bro. Sammy Earps will officiate. Interment in the Davis Cemetery at Russell Hill. Serving as pallbearers are: Bobby Brooks, Mark Thompson, Arnold Rich, Jerry Rich, Jackie Rich, Jessie Bean, Lee Carmack, Cody Carmack.

Visitation will begin on Saturday morning at 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Davis Cemetery Fund.

