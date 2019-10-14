OBIT: Mr. Clayton White

Mr. Clayton White

Mr. Clayton White, age 60 of Red Boiling Springs, died Sunday morning, October 13, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Beverly Sneed White; siblings, Bonnie Bandy and husband Tom of Lafayette, Riley White and wife Barbara of Lafayette, nephews, Steve Bandy of Mt. Juliet, Ryan White and wife Amanda of Westmoreland, Mike Denney of Plunketts Creek, Jeffrey Denney and wife Jenney of Sparta; mother and father-in-law, Cotton and Beatrice Sneed of Russell Hill; niece, Lori Fields and husband Peanut of Rome.

Mr. White is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, October 16, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Jason Goad will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Ryan White, Steve Bandy, Mike Denney, Jeff Denney, Chris Smith, George Trent.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and on Wednesday from10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE