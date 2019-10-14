OBIT: Mrs. Lynne Agee

Mrs. Lynne Agee

Mrs. Lynne Agee, age 66 of Brush Creek, TN, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, October 11, 2019.

Mrs. Agee was born July 27, 1953 in Queens, NY, a daughter of the late Roland Sidney Strong and Muriel Alma Gluckman Atkins. She was also preceded in death by Sister; Sue Sheila Strong Keener, Brother; David Strong, and Step-Father; Barry Kennedy Atkins.

Mrs. Agee married Tim Agee on September 5, 1982 in Springfield, VA. She was a graduate of Fairfax High School in Fairfax, VA, and attended East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN. Lynne was the Regional Director with Auxillary of the Gideons International responsible for Central Tennessee. Mrs. Agee was a member of the Spring City United Methodist Church in Spring City, TN.

She began her professional career as a Loan Originator for Steed Mortgage Company in 1974. She then began working for Fireman’s Fund Mortgage Corporation where she became Vice President and District Manager in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area until 1988. Lynne served as Vice President/Regional Manager for Valley National Mortgage Company which later became Huntington Mortgage Company from 1988 until 1995. After a four year period as Vice President and Mortgage Loan Officer for SunTrust Bank, Lynne moved to Wilson Bank and Trust in 1998. While at Wilson Bank and Trust, Lynne was Vice President and Mortgage Loan Trainee Specialist. She retired on December 31, 2018 after 20 years of service.

Mrs. Agee is survived by her Husband of 37 years; Tim Agee of Brush Creek, TN. Step-son; Chris (Michele) Agee of Brush Creek, TN. Step-Daughter; Julie (Billy) Watkins of Smithville, TN. Nieces; Courtney (Chris) Ferris of Spring City, TN, and Evelyn Jones of Murfreesboro, TN. Five Granddaughters; Alexis Agee, Anabelle Agee, Lily Agee, Mary Claire Watkins, and Delainie Sue Watkins. Two great-grandsons; Maddox Gadinez and Theo Gadinez. Sister-in-Law; Constance Strong of Waymouth, MA.

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Agee are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 3PM with Chaplin Dan Scott officiating. Interment will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 1PM until 3PM.

In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations in Mrs. Agee’s memory be made to Gideons International to purchase scriptures.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.