OBIT: Betty Brown

Betty Brown (was married to Henry Curtis Brown of Pleasant Shade), of Chandler, Arizona, passed away October 9, 2019, surrounded by family. She retired from Air Research – Garrett/Honeywell after 30 years (1966 – 1996). Betty, one of twelve children, was born to Ruben B. and Ina M. Hunt on August 12, 1934 in Carthage, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents, five bothers: Hugh, Robert, John Daniel (JD), Franklin, and Arnold (B), and two sisters: Reba Nell, and Martha. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Lee and husband Brian; granddaughters Melissa McCumby (Scott), and Kristen Salley, her great-grandchildren – David, Landen, Barrett, Merrick, and Kierran – all live in Alaska. Her remaining siblings include Eula Key of Benton, Arkansas, and Charlie Hunt of Hogan’s Creek, Junior Hunt and wife Juanita of Lebanon, Katie Lea of Lebanon, Tennessee. She loved her travels to Alaska, Tennessee, Texas, and Arkansas visiting family and friends. She was a member of various clubs, and occasionally enjoyed a good game of poker, the casinos, and lottery tickets. Her all-time favorite activities included the social events, dances, and parties at the local community center. A Celebration of Life will be held November 9, 2019 6 pm to 8 pm, at the Solera Community Ballroom in Chandler, Arizona.