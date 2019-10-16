OBIT: Ms. Janice Ramsey Goolsby

Ms. Janice Ramsey Goolsby, age 60, of Carthage, died Tuesday, October 15, at St. Thomas Mid-Town in Nashville. She is survived by: daughter, Maria Goolsby of Carthage; sister, Carolyn Tayse and husband Johnny of Pleasant Shade; brothers, Stanley Ramsey and wife Ginger of Rawls Creek; sister-in-law, Rhonda Ramsey of Defeated Creek; 1 grandchild, Ezykiel Nava.

Ms. Goolsby is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday morning, October 18, at 11:00 AM. Eld. Kenneth Summers will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Johnny Lee, Dave Ramsey, Travis Sutton, Stacy Wilmore, Juan Vixtha, Charles Stewart.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

