OBIT: Ms. Reba K. Chaffin

Ms. Reba K. Chaffin, age 70 of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Ms. Chaffin was born May 22, 1949 in the Clubb Springs Community of Smith County, TN, a daughter of the late Roxie Randolph Chaffin. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Wendell Clay Chaffin. Half Brother; Joe Chaffin. Sisters; Frances Bush and Willowdean McMurty. Ms. Chaffin was a 1967 graduate of Lebanon High School. She worked for Precision Rubber for 30 years until her retirement.

Ms. Chaffin is survived by Brother; Fred E. Chaffin. Sister-in-Law; Margaret Chaffin. Special Friend; Mary Herron and Bob Weatherly. Several Nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services and Interment for Ms. Chaffin are scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Eld. Frank Randolph and David Bush officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 12PM until departure for the cemetery at 2:45PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS