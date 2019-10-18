OBIT: Mr. Robert Hackett

Mr. Robert Hackett, age 73, of Tanglewood, died Thursday afternoon, October 17, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Linda Hackett; daughter, Teresa Hackett of Tanglewood, special friend, Teresa Cunningham of Cookeville; sister, Linda Pitman and husband Tommy of Tanglewood and their daughters, Lori Pitman and Lindsey Wright; brother, David Hackett of Monoville and fiancé, Brenda Allison.

Mr. Hackett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at the Montrose Church of Christ in Defeated Creek on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Sam Willcut will officiate. Doug West, Patty Anderson, Jacky Carver Sr will present the eulogies. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Travis Thomas officiating. Serving as active pallbearers are: Billy Halliburton, Ted Russell, Glenn Reece, Steve Anderson, George Clay, Roger Draper, Donnie Martin, Chris White, Tim Maynard, Travis Thomas. Honorary pallbearers are Employees of Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM at the Montrose Church of Christ.

The family has requested memorials to the Montrose Youth Fund.

