OBIT: Mrs. Glinda Robertson Ramsey

Mrs. Glinda Robertson Ramsey, of Carthage, died at her McClarin Court home at the age of 59 at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday morning October 16th following a period of declining health.

Friday afternoon October 18th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted by her pastor, Bro. Jamie Duke. Burial followed the 1 p.m. funeral services in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

One of ten children, she was born Glinda Annette Robertson in Carthage on October 20, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Elmer Forrest “Bud” Robertson who died February 27, 1990 at the age of 67 and Shirley Inez Silcox Robertson who died November 8, 2004 at the age of 65.

Mrs. Ramsey was also preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Sue Robertson Bowman who died at the age of 43 on March 10, 2006 and Virginia Kaye “Jennie” Robertson Huddleston who died at the age of 57 on April 13, 2018.

The Robertson children were reared at the corner of College Avenue East and Skyline Drive in a home that was removed and the land is now a part of the Garden of Everlasting Life at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Ramsey attended the New Level Church on Upper Ferry Road in Carthage.

She was an employee of the former Texas Boot Co. in Carthage.

Surviving are her two children, Kimberley Ramsey of the Hogans Creek Community and Samuel Wayne Ramsey of Carthage; two granddaughters, Adriana Ramsey of the Hogans Creek Community and Selena Mendez of the Elmwood Community; seven siblings, Peggy Gray and husband Clayton of Carthage, Donna Givens and husband Mike of the Bradford Hill Community, Buddy Robertson and wife Kathy and Mark Robertson all of Carthage, Betty Jane Sellers of Lebanon, Patricia Fleming and husband Ray also of Lebanon, Ray Robertson and wife Sue of the Norene Community.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE