OBIT: Mr. James A. Gibson

Mr. James A. Gibson age 65 of Lebanon passed away November 3, 2019, at his home. A native of Atlanta, GA, he was the son of the late James Thomas Gibson and Frances Bryant Gibson. He graduated from the University of North Carolina with a Master’s in Public Health. He was a member of Lebanon First Baptist Church. He retired as Assistant Director for the State of Tennessee Department of Health Laboratory Services.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Denise Agee Gibson; three children: Joel (Tamara) Gibson, Nathan Gibson (Stephanie Paredes), Rachel Gibson; grandson, Knox Gibson; brother, Bruce (Alice) Gibson; two sisters: Lynn Gibson, Kathy (Dean) Acuff; mother-in-law, Marie Agee. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Rev. Robert D. Agee.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. David Freeman and Chaplain Erik Cremeans officiating. Interment – Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, TN. Honorary Pallbearers: Co-workers Tennessee Dept. of Health Laboratory Services. Active Pallbearers: David and Austin Agee, Lance Browning, Jackson Gibson, Jonathan Dobbins, Dr. Richard Steece. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home, Lebanon in charge of arrangements. This notice provided as a courtesy to the Gibson and Agee Families.

LIGON BOBO OF LEBANON