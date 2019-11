OBIT: Mrs. Mary Kay Dixon

Mrs. Mary Kay Dixon, age 68 of Hartsville, passed away Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at Sumner Regional Medical Center, Gallatin.

She is preceded in death by parents, Ed & Sue Spears.

Survived by her husband, Sammy Dixon-Hartsville; daughter, Erin (Matt) Jeffers-Hendersonville; 2 grandchildren, Emery & Madilynn Jeffers.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 conducted by Eld. Kevin Harrison.

Pallbearers were Rex Oldham, Chad Oldham, Roy Gregory, Matt Smith, Steve Moore, Martin Boles and Lannas Smith.

Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Haley’s Hearts Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc.,

337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.