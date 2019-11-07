OBIT: Mrs. Thelma Abney Gibbs

Mrs. Thelma Abney Gibbs, age 83, of South Carthage, TN, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Mrs. Gibbs was born July 25, 1936 in Chestnut Mound, TN, the daughter of the late Daniel Harvey Abney and Ruby Edith Whitefield Abney. She married Norris Glenn Gibbs and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2016. She was also preceded in death by a son; Michael Litchford and Brother; James Alton Abney.

Mrs. Gibbs was a 1954 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She worked at the Carthage Shirt Factory, Bentley Harris and Federal Mogul, and as a substitute teacher in the Smith County School Systems for 15 years. She was a member of Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church

Mrs. Gibbs is survived by Brother; Daniel Abney of Pensacola, FL. Children; Edie (Dr. Joe) Wieck of Nashville, TN, Traci (Kendall) Lankford of South Carthage, TN, David (Linda) Gibbs of Bristol, VA, Linda (Phillip) Deering of Carthage, TN, Ricky (Eleanor) Gibbs of Turkey Creek, TN. Grandchildren; Ryan (Stephanie) Manning, Tyler Manning, Hunter (Kristin) Manning, Danielle Gibbs, Kendra Lankford, Shelley (Bert) Merritt, Michael (Tina) Driver, Ritchie Gibbs, and Lisa (Daniel) Bane. Five Great-Grandchildren. Brother-in-law; Eld. James T. (Brenda) Gibbs of South Carthage, TN. Sister-in laws; Jean Gibbs of Carthage, TN, and Maggie Marie Hughes of South Carthage, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Gibbs are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1PM with Hunter Manning delivering the Eulogy and Eld. Junior Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Visitation with the Gibbs family will be held at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 2PM until 8PM and again on Saturday from 11AM until the time of the service at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, the Gibbs family requests donations in Mrs. Gibbs’ memory be made to the Jordan Hackett Foundation or the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

