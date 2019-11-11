OBIT: Mr. Dean Beasley

Trousdale County native Mr. Dean Beasley of the Flat Creek Community in Bedford County died Monday November 4, 2019 at the age of 80 at 12 midnight with his family at his bedside and they had lovingly cared for him in his final days.

Graveside services were conducted at 12 noon on Thursday November 7th and burial followed in the Beasley family lot in the West Section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born Leslie Dean Beasley in the Cato Community on April 4, 1939, he was one of six children and was the son of the late Leslie Gordon Beasley who died June 9, 2000 at the age of 89 and Annie Mai Raines Beasley who died October 23, 1982 at the age of 66.

Mr. Beasley was educated in the Trousdale County School System.

He was a trainer of Tennessee Walking Horses.

Surviving is his wife of fifty years, Frances Curry Beasley; two daughters, Rhonda Bell of Westmoreland, Lona Kemp of Murfreesboro; son, Barry Beasley of Westmoreland; three sisters, Elizabeth Cook of Goodletsville, Brenda Weiss and Helen Dean of Nashville; two brothers, Jimmy Beasley and David Beasley of Gallatin; nine grandchildren, Christopher Kemp, Jana Johnson Cajon, Creole Kemp, Carrie Kemp, Cheyenne Beasley, Dakota Beasley, Tabitha Ulss, Chad Ulss and Ryan Ulss; seven great-grandchildren.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Beasley family.

