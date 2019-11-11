OBIT: Mr. Owen Massey

Mr. Owen Massey, of the Elmwood Community, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center E. R. at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning November 10, 2019 following a single car auto accident on State Route 96 between the Buffalo Valley exit off I-40 and U. S. Highway 70. Mr. Massey was 38.

His brother, Bro. Floyd Massey, and Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate at the 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon November 13th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The youngest of three sons born to Arthur Cranston Massey and Jimmie Faye Dunham Massey of the Elmwood Community, he was born Michael Owen Massey at the former Carthage General Hospital in South Carthage on June 24, 1981.

Mr. Massey was saved and professed faith in Christ at the age of 19 and was baptized into the

Maggart United Methodist Church under the preaching of the late Bro. Comer McGuire, who also performed the baptism.

He was a 1999 graduate of Smith County High School where he was in the Beta Club all four years, was voted Most Courteous by his classmates his senior year, was a member of the Future Business Leaders his senior year, the annual staff his junior and senior year, the science and math club his junior and senior year, an All American Scholar his freshman year, a member of the Pep Club and Homecoming escort, both his senior year, the National English merit award his junior year and perfect attendance his freshman and junior years.

He was a 2003 graduate of Tennessee Technological University with a Professional Engineering Degree and was employed in that position with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for over ten years and most recently was employed by Woods Engineering Co. in Nashville as a Professional Engineer.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his two daughters, Claire Elisabeth Massey and Millie Katherine Massey both of Gordonsville; two brothers, Kevin Massey and wife Treva Blair Massey of Elmwood and their two children, Michael Massey and wife Megan of Elmwood, Krystal Hughes and husband Devin of Carthage; Bro. Floyd Massey and wife Peggy Lancaster Massey and their three children, Will Massey of Elmwood, Katelyn Croslin and husband Jared of Hickman, Julia Butler and husband J. D. of Elmwood; great-nieces and nephews, Jacob, Noah, Stanley, Michele, Bailey, David and Creed; family friends, Dakota Comstock and husband Shawn and their children, Clarissa, Sadie and Dewey.

The Massey family requests memorials to a college fund for the daughters, Claire and Millie.

