OBIT: Mr. Phillip Evitts

Mr. Phillip Evitts, age 61, of Pleasant Shade, predeceased by son, Jamie Evitts, died Tuesday morning, November 12. He is survived by: wife, Darlene Taylor Evitts; children, Joseph “Joey” Dale Evitts and wife Krisy of Dunlap, Becky Evitts Howell and husband Josh of Pleasant Shade; siblings, Paula Hackett and husband Ricky of Pleasant Shade, Steve Evitts and wife Kay of Cookeville; brother-in-law, Troy Spivey of Pleasant Shade; grandchildren, Sam Evitts, Jack Evitts, Millie Cate Evitts, Jay Howell, Luke Howell, Ben Howell and Will Howell.

Mr. Evitts is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, November 16 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Ricky Hackett and Eld. Michael Nesbitt will officiate. Interment In the Pleasant Shade Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Jeff Shoulders, Josh Shoulders, Coty Jett, Brad Taylor, Craig Anderson, Carson Hackett, Patrick Hackett, Jason Evitts, Aaron Sterling; Honorary pallbearers are: Sam Evitts, Jack Evitts, Ben Howell, Luke Howell, Jay Howell.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Jamie Evitts Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Pleasant Shade Fire Department.

Sanderson of Carthage