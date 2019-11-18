OBIT: Mr. Jerrol Dodd

Mr. Jerrol Dodd, of Alexandria, was pronounced dead at the scene of an automobile accident in Fairfield. California at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday evening November 13, 2019.

The 26 year old was a graduate of Gordonsville High School and a freelance musician will be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home pending paperwork completion and flight arrangements from Oakland, California.

Mr. Dodd was the son of Lisa Agee Dodd Brockway of Alexandria and the step-son of James Brockway.

His father, Oklahoma native Charley Dodd died in 2004.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE