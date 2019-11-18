OBIT: Stephen Michael Reece

Stephen Michael Reece, born Sunday November 2, 1969 in Carthage Tennessee, died Friday November 15, 2019. He was 50 years old.

Stephen is survived by his loving wife Brandi Reece; his children Jacob Benedict (Megan) and Ali Jimerson; grandchildren Silas and Gracelynn Benedict; his mother Tanna Shepherd; sisters Angie Kirby (Brad) and Tori Shepherd; nieces and nephews Lexi, Draven and Seth Wilkerson, Jazalyn Turner, and Trevor Dickens.

Stephen was loyal, kind, honest, generous and above all, loving. He was passionate about his career, serving his country and protecting his family. He loved his fur-babies Jack, Charlie, and Harvey relentlessly.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 11am at Cornerstone Church Nashville, 726 W Old Hickory Blvd., Madison, TN 37115 with Matthew Dotson and Kevin Starks officiating. Visitation will be 4:00pm – 6:00pm, Sunday at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN, 37221.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in his honor to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center

9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221