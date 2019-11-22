OBIT: Mrs. Olene Harville

Mrs. Olene Harville, age 99, of Carthage, died Monday evening, November 18, at Smith County Health and Rehab. She is survived by: daughters, Faye Roberts of Carthage, Ella Mai Moore of Madison; grandchildren, Scott Rager and wife Dorothy of Hendersonville, Sherri Stotts of Madison, Darren Smith of Carthage; sisters, Christine Harville of Lebanon, Lena Mai Woodard of South Carthage; 11 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Harville is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, November 22, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Junior Dickerson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers: Derek Stotts, Scott Rager, Allen (Yeehaw) Carver, Michael Hula, Scott Glover, and Brian Harville.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage