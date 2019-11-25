OBIT: Mrs. Brenda R. Reed

Mrs. Brenda R. Reed, age 69, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer.

Mrs. Reed was born August 20, 1950 in Lebanon, TN, a daughter of the late Thomas R. Keaton and Elizabeth Bruce Keaton. She was also preceded in death by Sister; Delilah Keaton.

Mrs. Reed was a 1968 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She married Gerald Reed on May 10, 1968. Mrs. Reed was a member of the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Reed is survived by Husband of 51 years; Gerald Reed of Brush Creek, TN. Two Sons; David (Carolyn) Reed of Castalian Springs, TN, and James Reed of Brush Creek, TN. Three Grandchildren; Dillon (Jessie) Reed of Carthage, TN, Katelyn Reed of Gordonsville, TN, and Brayden Reed of Gordonsville, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Reed are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1PM with Bro. Luke Spurgeon and Eld. James Thomas Gibbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery.

Visitation with the Reed Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 1PM until 8PM and on Monday from 9AM until service time at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

Pallbearers: Bobby Gentry, Joe Vance, Russell Vance, Mack Sircy, Dillon Reed, and Andrew Allen.

Honorary Pallbearers: Brayden Reed.

