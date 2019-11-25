OBIT: Mrs. Carnell Climer

Mrs. Carnell Climer, age 73, of the Conditt Hollow in Elmwood, died Saturday afternoon, November 23, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. She is survived by: husband, Bobby Climer; daughter, Karen Carmack of Lebanon; step-daughter, Donna Kay Climer Bruce and husband David of Cookeville; siblings, Janie Creswell of Lebanon, Patricia Montgomery and husband David of Lebanon, Vickie Allen and husband Larry of Cookeville, Stanley Franklin of Carthage, Glen Franklin and wife Pam of Gainesboro.

Mrs. Climer is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, November 26, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton and Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon. Serving as pallbearers are: Brian Walls, Edward Hernandez, Cody Franklin, Jesse Butler, Kenny Cornett, Aaron Hood.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

