OBIT: Mrs. Lee Ett Winfree Baker Anderson

Mrs. Lee Ett Winfree Baker Anderson, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She had been a resident of The Pavilion Senior Living Center in Carthage, TN since 2017.

She was born on January 4, 1927 to the late Hubert Lee Winfree and Minnie Clara Driver.

In 1946 she married Joe Calvin Baker who proceeded her in death. In 1976 she married Bryant Russell Anderson and he proceeded her in death after 37 years of marriage. Also proceeding her in death was a son, Larry Joe Baker; a step-son, Bryant Anderson; a brother, Odell Winfree and a sister, Novella Wilkerson.

She was a longtime employee of Genesco and Texas Boot Company in Carthage. After retiring, she enjoyed gardening, reading and most of all, spending time with her family.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her children: Patricia (Benny) Ray of Gordonsville, TN; Darrell (Debbie) Baker of Watertown, TN; Cindy (Tony) Laskey of Carthage, TN; sister, Clara (J. D.) Vantrease of Alexandria, TN

Step-sons: Glen (Gail) Anderson of Westland, MI; Mike (Randi) Anderson of Lincoln Park, MI.

Grandchildren: Melanie Johnson of Carthage, TN; Nicole (Matthew) Harpe of Brush Creek, TN; Chevy (Jason) King of Portland, TN; Shannon (Jamie) Baker of Alexandria, TN; Megan (Jessee) Raetzel of Gallatin, TN; Dianne (Kenny) Short of McMinnville.

Step-grandchildren: Kyle (Jennifer) Anderson of IN; Melissa Hope of MI; Bryant Anderson II of MI; 15 great-grandchildren;3 step-great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. after which time graveside services will be conducted by Elder James Crawford at the Union Hill Cemetery at Sykes, TN.

