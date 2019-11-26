OBIT: Mrs. Thelma Lankford Taylor

Mrs. Thelma Lankford Taylor, age 94, of Difficult died Monday afternoon, November 25 at her daughter’s home in Manchester. She is survived by two daughters, Jeanette Moss and husband Tommy of Riddleton, Shirley Hackett and husband Jerry of Manchester; 5 grandchildren, Kimberly Howard and husband Jeff of Manchester, Lori Rogers and husband Don of Manchester, Melanie Hackett Jenkins of Manchester, David Hackett and wife Heather of Manchester, Leslie Fitzpatrick and husband Scotty of Riddleton; 5 great-grandchildren, Hannah Jenkins, Raven Rogers, John Mark Jenkins III, Sterling Hackett, Isabella Hackett.

Mrs. Taylor is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, November 27, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Witt Cook and Eld. Shawn Shepherd will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: John Mark Jenkins III, David Cassity, Rue Allen Dillehay, David Hackett, Mark Williams, John Cassity.

Visitation will be on Wednesday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

