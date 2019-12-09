OBIT: Mrs. Gladys Marie Grisham

Mrs. Gladys Marie Grisham

Mrs. Gladys Marie Grisham age 75, of Lebanon, TN passed away on Friday December 6, 2019 in Smyrna, TN.

Mrs. Grisham was born in Gordonsville, TN a daughter of the late David Barrett and Annie Carmen Mann Barrett. She was also preceded in death by her son Oscar Grisham and brothers Wayne Barrett and Thomas Barrett.

Mrs. Grisham is survived by Husband of 58 years; George Grisham. Nine children: Donna Radtke, Kathy (Emery) Williamson, David (Laurie) Grisham, Terry Grisham, Dale Grisham, Danny Grisham, Tabitha (Fred) Harper, Melissa (Steve) Garriott and Dana (Michael) Sands : two sisters; Linda (Gordy) Graves and Judy Perault and a brother Chester Barrett : fourteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Grisham are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 1PM with Elder James Thomas Gibbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Grisham family will be held on Monday December 9, 2019 from 1PM until 7 PM and on Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 10 AM until service time at 1PM.

