OBIT: Mr. Bill Miller

Mr. Bill Miller, age 84, of Popes Hill, died Monday evening, December 9, at Quality Care in Lebanon. He is survived by: 3 grandchildren, Brandon Miller and wife Christy of Murfreesboro, Bryan Miller and Tonya Moss of Lebanon; Peyton Rochelle and husband Jonathan of Lebanon; 4 great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Mia and Weston Miller and Miller Kate Rochelle; companion, Ona Mai Reece of Lebanon.

Mr. Miller is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, December 12, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers are: Richard L. Brooks, Marty Shoulders, Jonathan Rochelle, Brandon Miller, Bryan Miller, Dewayne Hesson.

Visitation will be on Thursday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Salvation Army Christmas Program.

