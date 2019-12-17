OBIT: Mr. Dewey King Knight

Mr. Dewey King Knight, age 93, of Watervale, died Tuesday morning, December 17, at his home. He is survived by nieces and nephews.

Mr. Knight is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, December 19, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Charles Allen Gentry and Eld. Junior Dickerson will officiate. Interment in the Knight Family Cemetery in the Horseshoe Bend Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Larry Bennett, Chris Bennett, Dwight Eatherly, David Eatherly, Mike McCall, Horace McCall, Harold McCall, James Hindsley, Randall Gibbs.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Green Valley missionary Baptist Church.

Sanderson of Carthage