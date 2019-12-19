OBIT: Mrs. Glenda Sue Woods

Mrs. Glenda Sue Woods

Mrs. Glenda Sue Woods, age 77, of Clubb Springs, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Mrs. Woods was born August 7, 1942 in the St. Mary Community of Smith County, TN, a daughter of the late Alford Smith and Effie Petty Smith. She was also preceded in death by Brothers; Buck Smith, Cecil Smith, and Bill Smith, and Sisters; Dorothy Chaffin, Dimple Watson, Imogene Smith, and Ruby Rice.

Mrs. Woods was a homemaker and also worked at the hospital as a nurse assistant. She also worked at the shirt factory and at the Welsh Manufacturing Company. Mrs. Woods married Clarence “Buddy” Woods on June 30, 1962 and he preceded her in death on July 11, 2019. She attended the Antioch Free Will Baptist Church.

Mrs. Woods is survived by Three Children; Paul (Vickie) Woods of Clubb Springs, TN, Denise (Michael) Graham of Pleasant Shade, TN, and Leah Corthell of Clubb Springs, TN. Grandchildren; Wayne Woods, Jennifer (Lynn) Burton, Micki Dixon, Nathaniel Graham, and Tristin Corthell. Twelve great grandchildren and Sisters; Katherine Glover of Clubb Springs, TN, and Shirley Petty of Carthage, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Woods are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1PM with Bro. Mike Bennett and Bro. Donnie Payne officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Woods Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 3PM until 8PM and on Saturday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

