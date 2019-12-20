OBIT: James David Tallent Jr.

Funeral services for James David Tallent Jr., age 50 of Cookeville will be held on Sunday at 2:00pm from the Chapel of Whitson Funeral Home. Officiating at the service will be Bro. Steve Brown and Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. The burial will follow at the Boiling Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Sunday from 12:00pm until time of services at 2:00pm.

James David Tallent Jr. was born on May 18, 1969 in Putnam County to the late James David Tallent Sr. and Bonnie Clouse Tallent. He passed away surrounded by family on December 19, 2019 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

His family includes; Wife: Nikki Tallent, Mother: Bonnie Tallent, 3 Daughters and son-in laws: Kacie and Brandon Gregory, Leslie and Daniel Keys and Rachel and Chris Lewis. 2 Brothers and one sister in-law: Jeff and Kerri Tallent and Jerry Smith. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren.

