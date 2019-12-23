OBIT: Mr. Gary Wayne Madewell Penland

Mr. Gary Wayne Madewell Penland, age 38, of Buffalo Valley, died Thursday afternoon December 19 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: daughters, Breanna Madewell of Glasgow, Kentucky, Trinity Madewell of Carthage; 3 grandchildren; mother, Kathy Madewell Jones of Buffalo Valley; father, Joe Penland of Winter Park, Florida; siblings, Jason Jones of Baxter, Melinda Brown and husband Josh of Turtle Town, Matthew Taylor of Carthage, Joseph Penland of Carthage, Barbara Marie LaFevers and husband Corey of Manchester,Camalia Jo Bingham and husband Josh of Blairsville, Georgia.

Mr. Penland is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, December 24, at 11:00 AM. Glenn Denton will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Chaz Smith, Justin Huff, Nathan Huff, Avery Dickens, Greg Franklin, Brandon Givens, Corey LaFevers, Chad Madewell.

Visitation will be on Tuesday only from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Family Funeral Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage