OBIT: Mr. Paul Terry Robinson

Mr. Paul Terry Robinson, age 79 of Carthage, TN passed away Saturday evening, December 21, 2019 at Smith County Health Care. Preceded in death by: Parents, Vestal & Ruby Lee Robinson; Brother, Charles Robinson and Son, Chad Robinson. Survived by: Wife, Katherine Robinson-Carthage, TN; Son, Kelly (Regina) Robinson-Lafayette, TN; Daughter, Stephanie Dixon-Lebanon, TN and Sister, Sue Payne-Old Hickory, TN. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 conducted by Bro. Tim Frank. Interment will be in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 8 PM Thursday and 9 AM until service time Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church at Carthage.

Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.