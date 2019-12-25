OBIT: Mrs. Ruth D. Anderson

Mrs. Ruth D. Anderson, wife of the late Superintendent of Smith County Schools and Principal of Gordonsville High School, Joe K. Anderson, age 93, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.

Mrs. Anderson was born March 29, 1926 in Köslin Pomerania, Poland, a daughter of the late Gustas Dingdinger and Margarete Westfal Dingdinger. She married Joe K. Anderson on October 8, 1948 and he preceded her in death on September 7, 2014. She graduated from the Fürstin-Bismarck-Lyceum High School in Fürstin, Germany.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by Nephew; William H. “Bill” (Marcia) Anderson of Reno, NV. Niece; Charlotte (Norman) Karin of Buffalo, NY.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Anderson are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1PM with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 10AM until 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, the Anderson family requests memorials in Mrs. Ruth’s memory be made to the Gordonsville Public Library.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.