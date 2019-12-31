OBIT: Mrs. Louise Holland

Mrs. Louise Holland, age 94 of the Bagdad Community, died Saturday afternoon, December 28, at Mabry Assisted Living. She is survived by: 2 children, Kathy Holland of Bagdad, Randy Holland and wife Jennifer of Mt. Juliet; 3 grandchildren, Brandon Holland and wife Genia of Gainesboro, Dillon Holland of Mt. Juliet, Ashlee Chance and husband Timmy of Lebanon; sister, Sandra Morgan and husband Joe of Hartsville; 5 great-grandchildren, Abby Chance, Noah Chance and Thomas Chance of Lebanon, B. J. Vanhooser and wife Lindsay of Cookeville, Zach Womack and wife Andrea of Cookeville.

Mrs. Holland is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where her service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, December 31 at 11:00 AM. Edward L. Anderson will officiate. interment in the Holland Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers are: Eddie Holland, Ricky Holland, Dillon Holland, Noah Chance, Freddy Morgan, B. J. Vanhooser, Mike Morgan, Thomas Chance.

Visitation at the Hackett Chapel in Kempville will begin on Monday evening from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Holland Cemetery Mowing Fund or Charles Ralph Holland Library.

