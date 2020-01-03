OBIT: Mr. Glenn Murphy

Mr. Glenn Murphy, age 63, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Mr. Murphy was born November 19, 1956 in Wilder, TN, a son of the late Arthur D. Murphy and Darlene Wilson Murphy. He married Kathy Shoemake on November 9, 1974. Glenn was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed taking care of his grandchildren.

Mr. Murphy is survived by Wife of 45 years; Kathy Murphy of Gordonsville, TN. Children; Glenda (Chad) Williams of Carthage, TN, and Stephanie Murphy of Gordonsville, TN. Brother; Ricky (Lois) Murphy of Gordonsville, TN. Three Sisters; Geraldean Young of Carthage, TN, Judy Darlene Murphy of Gordonsville, TN, and Mary Ann (Joey) Hobby of Hartsville, TN. Four Grandchildren; Allie Murphy, Austin Williams, Tamerra Baskerville, and Abbi Williams.

Funeral Services for Mr. Murphy are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, January 5, 2019 at 2PM. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 12PM until 8PM and again on Sunday after 10AM until service time at 2PM.

